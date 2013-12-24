Track Santa with us, today at noon!

Good Afternoon, SWLA!

Gerron Jordan in for Agnes DeRouen today. Here's a look at what we're working on for 7News at Noon.

A Houston man is sentenced after using fake credit and debit cards at Delta Downs in Vinton and two Lake Charles casinos. We'll tell you how long he'll be locked up and how much money he stole.

If you're out doing last minute Christmas shopping, chances are you'll be asked if you want store credit. We'll break down the pros and cons of signing up for store credit cards.

Clear skies this Christmas Eve morning, Meteorologist Ben Terry will have a look at our Christmas Day forecast.

And we're tracking Santa! We'll tell you where he is and show you Christmas happening around the world.

Join us for these stories and more for 7News at Noon. Until then, we're always online at www.kplctv.com and on your mobile devices.

-Gerron