Miss Mardi Gras of SWLA pageant opens

The 2014 Miss Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana pageant invites girls ages 5-23 to enter the competition to be held on January 11 at the Lake Charles Civic Center Contraband Room.

Participants ages 5-14 should arrive at 10 a.m., and participants ages 15-23 should arrive at 6:30 p.m.

Contestants must be residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron of Jeff Davis parishes. Contestants will be divided by age.

The deadline to enter the competition is January 4. Registration forms are available at Rhinestone Runway, Broadway Royalty Boutique and Imperial Pageant Gallery.

Admission to the show is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and under.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.