Lundi Gras Royal Gala set for March 3

Lundi Gras, an annual gala featuring royalty from 60 local krewes, will be held March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.

The event will feature Mardi Gras kings and queens in full costume as well as music and dancing.

Advance tickets are $5 and are available at the following locations: Gordon's Drug Store, Party Time Store, Meadearis' Costumes, The Mardi Gras Lady and the Lake Charles Civic Center Box Office.

Tickets are $6 at the door for adults and free for children ages 5 and under.

