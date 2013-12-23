Shoe box float contest accepting entries

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a shoe box Mardi Gras float contest.

The deadline to register for the contest is January 20. Floats can be dropped off at the bureau's Welcome Center, located at 1205 N. Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles, on February 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Competing divisions include amateurs, school groups and adult civic groups and organizations.

Judging will take place on February 8 with an awards ceremony set for noon.

Floats will be on display through February 27.

For more information, including rules, prizes and entry forms, contact the bureau at 337-436-9588 or email cjohnson@visitlakecharles.org.

