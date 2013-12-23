DEQ to respond on possible chemical release - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DEQ to respond on possible chemical release

(Source: Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality)

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says that contrary to some reports, the agency has not released any documents confirming a positive release of certain chemicals following Friday's fire at the Axiall plant in Westlake.

The DEQ says that information will not be made available until at least this Friday, when the 7-day report will be processed.

Jean Kelly, Public Information Officer with the DEQ, says that although it's possible that vinyl chloride, hydrochloric acid and EDC dichloroethane could have been released during the incident, the DEQ has not gone on the record about whether any chemicals were released or how much.

Kelly emphasized that both on-site and off-site monitors for the DEQ registered a "non-detect" on Friday.

