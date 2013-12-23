Krewe of Golden Years Mardi Gras Ball set for Feb. 24

The 20th Annual Krewe of the Golden Year's Mardi Gras Ball will be held February 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum. Registration begins at 8 a.m.



The event is being hosted by the Calcasieu Council on Aging and is free to seniors ages 60 and up who are Calcasieu Parish residents. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

Seniors will be treated to a continental breakfast, a full lunch and live music by Louisiana Scramble as well as a performance by the Diamond Dancers.

For more information, contact the Calcasieu Council on Aging at 337-474-2583.

