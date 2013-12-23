Vinton Mardi Gras set for Feb. 22

The Town of Vinton has set its Mardi Gras celebration for February 22 in downtown Vinton.

Festivities begin with a gumbo cook-off hosted by Krewe de Gratis at 10 a.m. A parade will follow at 2 p.m.

The parade will end at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Vinton, where gumbo will be judged at 3 p.m.

For more information, call 337-589-7453.

