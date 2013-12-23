Iowa Chicken Run to be held March 4 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa Chicken Run to be held March 4

(Source: WikiCommons/Flagstaffotos) (Source: WikiCommons/Flagstaffotos)
IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

The Iowa Chicken Run will be held March 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 503 E. Hwy 90 in Iowa. Doors open at 8 a.m., with floats lining up at 9 a.m. and a parade starting at 10 a.m.

The parade route will go west on Hwy 90 to the VF Factory Outlet mall. Chickens will be released into the air throughout the event.

The parade will end at Rabideaux' Sausage Kitchen, where the ingredients gathered during the chicken run will be made into a gumbo, which will be served at the KC Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.

The evening will conclude with a zydeco dance.

Admission is $10 at the door for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

For more information, call Rodney Victorian at 337-842-1875 or Kimmy Bellard at 337-884-1403.

