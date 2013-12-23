Mardi Gras gumbo cook-off set for March 1

The Cajun Extravaganza and Gumbo Cook-off is set for March 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Exhibition Hall of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The contest will feature over 45 teams competing in amateur of professional divisions. Categories include chicken and sausage, seafood and wild game gumbo.

Contestants will begin cooking at 7:30 a.m. Judging will take place at noon, with the public being served immediately afterward.

Admission is $5 per person, and attendees will be able to sample gumbo from all contestants.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.