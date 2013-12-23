Children's Day to offer family-friendly Mardi Gras

Children's Day, a Mardi Gras extravaganza that focuses on children's activities, is scheduled for March 2 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Exhibition Hall of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The event is free and open to children ages 3 to 11.

Activities will include exhibitions on performing arts, technology, science, safety, health, arts and crafts. Children will also have to opportunity to take their picture with Mardi Gras costume displays set up by the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.

Children will be served king cake and will receive a bag of souvenirs to take home.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.