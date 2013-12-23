SWLA Mardi Gras parades accepting entries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Mardi Gras parades accepting entries

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Entries are now being accepted for several Mardi Gras parades in Southwest Louisiana, including the Merchants' Parade, the Children's Parade, the Lighted Boat Parade, the Krewe of Omega Parade and the Motor Gras Parade.

The Merchants' Parade is set for February 28 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The parade route will follow Mill St. onto Ryan St., ending at Sale Road. 

The Krewe of Omega Parade is scheduled for March 1 at 2 p.m. The parade route will begin at the Lake Charles Civic Center, following Broad St. onto Enterprise Blvd. and then following Mill St. back to the Civic Center.

The Children's parade will roll out at 3:30 p.m. on March 2, followed by the Lighted Boat Parade at 7 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The parade route for the Children's Parade will follow Mill St. onto Ryan St., ending at Sale Road. The boat parade will take place on the lake.

The Motor Gras Parade will be held March 4 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The parade route will follow Mill St. onto Ryan St., ending at Sale Road.

The cost to enter the above parades is as follows: $40 per float or vehicle for the Merchants' and Children's parades; $10 for floats or trailers, $5 for cars and free for marching groups in the Omega Parade; $10 for hot rods or classic cars and $5 for motorcycles in the Motor Gras parade.

Entry forms are available HERE.

