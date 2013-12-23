Twelfth Night celebration set for Jan. 6

Twelfth Night celebrations begin January 6 in Southwest Louisiana with a parade set for 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.

The parade will feature Krewe of Krewes members and will be followed by performances by the Washington-Marion High School Marching Band, the Barbe High School Bluebelles and several Cajun musicians.



Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the door for adults and free for children ages 5 and under.

Tickets may be purchased at Joseph's Electric, Gordon's Drug Store, Moss Bluff Flower Shop, Hamilton House in Sulphur and the Party Time location on Lake Street.



Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana, Inc. is hosting the event.



Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.