Congressman defends 'No free lunch' comment

(CNN) - A U.S. Congressman is under fire for saying students who get a free school lunch should work for it.

Republican Representative Jack Kingston of Georgia suggested children sweep floors for the free meals they receive as part of the Federal School Lunch Program.

He defended the comment on CNN Friday morning.

"The greater discussion was about the American work ethic and how do we pass that on to the next generation? And giving it to my critics in terms of, I did not specify clearly that this was not an indictment on anybody in a particular socioeconomic group, this would be good for all children," Kingston said.

Kingston says he never singled out low-income students in his initial remarks on the matter.

A recording of those comments surfaced on the Huffington Post.

Kingston made the comments at a local Republican Party meeting this past weekend.

Copyright 2013 CNN. All rights reserved.