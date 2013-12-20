Attorneys for man accused of killing pastor respond to suit

Talisha Harris was inside the church, along with more than 60 others, on Friday night when shots were fired inside the sanctuary. Harris said she saw a man fire three shots from a shotgun, striking her father, Ronald J. Harris Sr., twice.

Church members from Tabernacle of Praise continue to stay by the Harris family's side as they all remember their pastor. "He was an awesome preacher, teacher" said daughter Talisha Harris. "He had a big

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the wife of the man accused of shooting Pastor Ronald J. Harris Sr. filed a rape complaint against Harris on Wednesday, two days before he was gunned down at the Tabernacle of Praise church.

Woodrow Karey Jr. will face a manslaughter charge instead of a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris Sr. A grand jury met Thursday in 14th Judicial District Court and

According to witnesses Reverend Ronald Harris was shot first from a distance and then at close range as members of his church looked on in horror. Woodrow Karey was initially arrested and booked for second

Authorities say Pastor Ronald J. Harris Sr. was shot during a Friday service. Woodrow Karey Jr., 53, of Lake Charles, is accused in the case. He was booked on second-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

A church pastor was shot and killed during a church ceremony on Friday night in Calcasieu.According to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers, it happened around 8:20 p.m. at the Tabernacle of Praise Worship

Attorneys for Woodrow Karey, the man accused of fatally shooting a pastor, have filed a response to a civil suit by the pastor's widow.

The response includes a vulgar text message Ronald Harris, the pastor, allegedly sent to Karey's wife. A full copy of the response can be found here. Warning: this document contains graphic content.

In the filing, Karey's attorneys, Todd S. Clemons and Adam P. Johnson, claim that Karey provided financial assistance to Harris and to the church.

Attorney Ron Richard, who represents Harris' widow, said that nothing Harris did justifies what happened to him.

"Regardless of the allegations made in this matter, it is still the law of this land that 'thou shalt not kill,' " Richard said. "I will pursue wrongful death in this matter until the end."

"While it brings us no pleasure to discuss it, it is our duty to exhaust all defenses on behalf of Mr. Karey as these very elements of the case will be raised later in a court of law," Clemons and Johnson said in an email to KPLC. "Anyone who knows Mr. Karey knows him to be a man of character, integrity, and faith."

"The truth will continue to unfold in this matter. While it may appear on the surface that our client's actions on the night in question were extreme, it will become readily apparent that they were not," said Clemons and Johnson. "The facts will confirm that Woodrow Karey Jr. acted in a justified manner after being substantially provoked by the conduct of Ronald Harris Sr."

