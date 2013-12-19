Holiday recycling tips from DEQ

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality:

Louisiana produces more garbage in December than in any other month. Reducing, recycling and reusing helps reduce trash and keeps it out of the environment and landfills.

The following are a few simple tips from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality:

When preparing for the holidays, think reuse and recycle.

If you have outgrown toys and clothing, consider donating them to charitable organizations that reuse them.

Discarded electronics (computers, copiers, fax machines, printers, and monitors) may be donated to a local nonprofit, parent-teacher association or the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council who provides computers to schools, families and nonprofits. Visit their website at www.cacrc.com for details.

When you buy gifts, check the recycled content of your purchase and buy recycled items where possible. Be creative with your gift wrapping and decorating.

Pre-cycle your Christmas tree.

Take recycling and reuse into consideration when you buy a tree. You can purchase an artificial tree that doesn't have to be discarded, or a live tree that you can replant.

If you have a cut tree, remember that tinsel, flocking and decorations must be removed before recycling.

Trees, usually collected in early January, are ground up into compost or mulch.



Foam peanuts, batteries, cardboard and more can be recycled.

For information on recycling foam peanuts, or if you are a retailer interested in foam peanut recycling, go to: www.loosefillpackaging.com/hotline. You can also save them for reuse yourself and most packing stores will accept them since they are reusable.

Buy rechargeable batteries for toys, cameras and gadgets. When those batteries no longer hold a charge, call the Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation at 800-8-battery, or go to their website at: www.rbrc.org, for information on the nearest battery-recycling drop off location.

Remember that most cardboard and paper can be recycled as can many types of plastic and foil.

Have a safe holiday season and remember to never burn wrapping paper or Christmas trees in the fireplace.

For more recycling ideas, go to: www.deq.louisiana.gov/recycling.