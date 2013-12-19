LSU AgCenter announces rice grower clinics for January - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSU AgCenter announces rice grower clinics for January

CROWLEY, LA (KPLC) -

by Bruce Schultz

The LSU AgCenter will conduct a series of rice clinics in January throughout the rice-growing areas of Louisiana to help farmers get ready for the upcoming crop year.

Steve Linscombe, director of the LSU AgCenter Rice Research Station, said farmers will be able to get advice about key decisions they must make early in the year, including variety selection and field preparations.

"Topics to be covered in the clinics will include controlling weeds, insects and diseases," Linscombe said. "We also will talk about our research to be conducted in 2014 for new variety development and agronomic practices, in addition to an economic outlook for rice."

The sessions will be held on the following dates:

Jan. 6 in Bunkie at the Masonic Lodge, 300 Floyd St., starting at 8:15 a.m.

Jan. 7 in Welsh at the Welsh Community Center, 101 Palmer St., starting at 8 a.m.

Jan. 8 in Ville Platte at the Civic Center, 704 N. Soileau St., starting at 8 a.m.

Jan. 9 in Crowley at the Acadia Parish Extension Office, 157 Cherokee Drive, starting at 8 a.m.

Jan. 10 in Kaplan at the American Legion Hall, 1504 American Legion Road, starting at 8 a.m.

Jan. 29 in Rayville at the Rayville Civic Center, 827 Louisa St., starting at 9:25 a.m.

