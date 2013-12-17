Calcasieu School Board considering closure of two schools

The Calcasieu Parish School Board voted Tuesday night to move forward with the closure of Reynaud Middle and Ralph Wilson Elementary school.

The shutdowns will be voted on in January officially and are part of the school board's effort to close a $10 million budget gap.

T. H. Watkins Elementary was originally slated to be considered for closure, but the school board changed its mind after a number of people spoke in favor of keeping the school open.

