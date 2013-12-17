Calcasieu libraries announce programs for December 22-28 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu libraries announce programs for December 22-28

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

All branches of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, December 24, Wednesday, December 25, and Thursday, December 26. 

Materials may be dropped off in the Book Drop boxes located at each branch. Items can be renewed online at www.calcasieulibrary.org and clicking on the My Account icon at the top of the page. 

Patrons can also renew items by calling 437-4153 or toll free at 1-800-240-0212, and following the directions you hear. A library card number and PIN number will be needed for both.

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following activities planned for December 22-28:


Programs for adults:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History:  9:30 a.m., Monday, December 23.  Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Monday, December 22. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  2:00 p.m., Friday, December 27. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

 

Programs for teenagers:

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Chocolate Gifts for Teens:  1:00 p.m., Monday, December 23.  Teens will create gifts will chocolate.

 

Programs for children:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Holiday Craft Time:  1:00 p.m., Monday, December 23.  Children will decorate a reindeer or snowman with provided supplies.  Supplies will be available from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Lego Building at your Library:  1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28.  Children will play and build creations with provided Lego bricks.

 

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

