Deadline extended for Agriculture Hall of Distinction nomination - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Deadline extended for Agriculture Hall of Distinction nominations

by Linda Foster Benedict

The deadline for nominations for the 2014 Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction has been extended through Dec. 30.

Application or nomination forms can be obtained online at www.LSUAgCenter.com/AgHallofDistinction or at any LSU AgCenter parish extension office.

The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is a joint effort of the LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Radio Network and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and is designed to honor the extraordinary contributions of individuals to Louisiana agriculture. Nominees can represent farming, ranching, forestry, aquaculture, fisheries, education or agribusiness.

Inductees will be recognized at White Oak Plantation in Baton Rouge on Feb. 27, 2014.

This year will be the first for the hall of distinction program, which is replacing the former award known as the Louisiana Farmer of the Year.

For more information, contact Don Molino with Louisiana Radio Network at 225-291-2727, ext. 210, or don@louisianaradionetwork.com or Bobby Soileau with the LSU AgCenter at 225-578-5670 or bsoileau@agcenter.lsu.edu.

