Authorities arrest Westlake man in connection with stabbing

A 20-year-old Westlake man wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder has been arrested.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman James McGee said Yani H. Vincent has been accused of stabbing a person following an altercation Monday night. A news release sent by the Sheriff's Office at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday reported that Vincent has been captured.

Earlier in the day, authorities asked for the public's help in locating Vincent.

