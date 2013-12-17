Soldier killed in Korean War finally returns home

South Beauregard Upper Elementary students raise their flags as the remains of Pfc. Jerry Pat Craig pass the school on Tuesday. (Source: Melissa Vincent )

The remains of Pfc. Jerry Pat Craig, a soldier killed in the Korean War, processed past the Lake Charles Veteran's Memorial Park on Tuesday. Craig will be interred on Thursday at the Central Louisiana Military Cemetery in Leesville.

Craig's remains were flown to Houston Tuesday morning from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, where he was buried for over 50 years in a grave marked as unknown.

Thanks to forensic scientists and anthropologists at JPAC, the Joint Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Accounting Command in Hawaii, Craig's remains were identified and accepted by his niece, Dr. Anita Fields Gold of Lake Charles.

Members of the Military Patrol Guard, the Combat Vets group, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and Lake Charles police helped lead the procession. Mayor Randy Roach presented Fields Gold with a proclamation, as did area veterans groups.

