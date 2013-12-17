Sulphur plans party to honor local rodeo champions

Two local cowboys will be honored on Thursday.





The City of Sulphur will host a "Return of the Champions" party for Shane Hanchey and Casey Martin at 5 p.m. at the West Cal Arena.





The men competed in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev., last week.





Hanchey won the 2013 PRCA world title in tie-down roping while Martin finished fourth in steer wrestling. Sulphur officials said both would be at the event and sign autographs.





