Local officials unveil schedule of Mardi Gras events

SWLA Mardi Gras Revelers with president Marilyn Dawdy, center. (Anne Robicheaux / KPLC) SWLA Mardi Gras Revelers with president Marilyn Dawdy, center. (Anne Robicheaux / KPLC)

Southwest Louisiana is already preparing to get the party started this Mardi Gras season. On Tuesday, local city and tourism officials unveiled several events set for January to March 2014.

Among the events revealed were the annual Twelfth Night ceremonies, Children's Day, Lundi Gras, the Krewe of the Golden Years Mardi Gras Ball, the Iowa Chicken Run and a Mardi Gras shoebox float contest, in additions to a multitude of local parades.

Also unveiled was the official 2014 Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana poster. The poster was designed by Parris Duhon, a faculty member at F. K. White Middle School in Lake Charles.

The Mardi Gras SWLA revelers opened the news conference announcing these events with a Mardi Gras parade by its members. 

Gumbeaux Gator was also on hand for the event.

