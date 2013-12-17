Sulphur man charged with sex crimes

A 36-year-old Sulphur man has been charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman James McGee said Chris W. Ewalt has been accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl he met on a social media site.

"Deputies discovered Ewalt picked the juvenile up from her home and brought her to his home, where he engaged in sexual contact with the victim," McGee said Monday in a news release.

Ewalt was arrested Saturday but was released after posting the $20,000 bond set by Judge Ron Ware.

