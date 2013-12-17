Local doctor sentenced in health care fraud case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local doctor sentenced in health care fraud case

Posted By Michael Cooper
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles doctor who pleaded guilty to health care fraud in April was sentenced to one year in prison in federal court on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Richard T. Haik handed down the decision to 64-year-old Lynn Foret, who allegedly stole almost $1 million by defrauding Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance companies. Foret will have to pay $878,000 in restitution, serve three years of supervised release and pay a $25,000 fine. Foret will also serve one year home confinment during the supervised release.

Federal investigators claim that from 2003 to 2009, Foret injected patients' knees with a steroid solution while billing for a more costly drug called Hyalgan.

Foret, who closed his practice in December 2012, faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

"This defendant used his trusted position as a physician to steal," U.S. attorney Stephanie A. Finley said in a news release. "He lied about the treatments he administered and drained money from private insurers and federal programs intended for those in need who depend on health care. The agencies and prosecutors who worked in this case are to be commended for their outstanding work in uncovering this fraud."

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

