Cecilia Okoye Named Southland Conference Women's Basketball POW

by Pam LaFosse

McNeese's Cecilia Okoye Named Southland Conference Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese State senior forward Cecilia Okoye has been named Southland Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Okoye recorded her second double-double of the season in a 78-63 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The senior from Mansfield, Texas scored 17 points and a game high 14 rebounds against the Warhawks. Okoye shot 44.4 percent from the field (4 for 9) and was a perfect from the free throw line, making all nine attempts Okoye also added two blocks in the win.

Okoye is the first Cowgirl to receive the honor this season.