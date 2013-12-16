'Circus-like feat' allows handcuffed woman to steal and wreck - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Circus-like feat' allows handcuffed woman to steal and wreck a police car

Jenny Faith Clementi. (Source: NBC/WXIA) Jenny Faith Clementi. (Source: NBC/WXIA)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Bond has been reduced for Woodrow Karey, Jr. He's the Lake Charles man charged with manslaughter in the death of Pastor Ronald Harris, Sr. this past September. He had been jailed on a million dollar bond, but today his attorneys were successful in lowering that bond. We'll have all the details for you at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, what's your flu IQ? A new survey shows many people are not taking steps to prevent getting sick – and don't know how to treat the flu if they do fall ill.

Plus, the Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year is "selfie." Selfies sometimes don't turn out quite like we'd hope. We'll show you apps to help you snap and share.

In weather, if you were up early this morning you probably walked on some crunchy lawns due to the frosty start to the day. Cedric tells me we can expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. What can we expect tonight? Will there be more frost in the morning? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for all the answers.

And you may want to check out THIS story – a woman is on the run from police after stealing and wrecking a police car – despite being handcuffed and locked in the back of the car! How did she do it? Well police say it was an almost circus-like feat.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a great day!

