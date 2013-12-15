Lake Charles honors Nelson Mandela in special memorial service

The Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Charles hosted a special memorial service in honor of Nelson Mandela being laid to rest.

Keith Doley, Louisiana's Honorary Counsel to South Africa, served as the keynote speaker and says Mandela was the glue that held South Africa together.

"He's such an incredible man," said Doley. "You knew you were in greatness when you were in Nelson Mandela's presence," Doley added.

After serving 27 years in prison on Robben Island, Mandela ran for and was elected South Africa's first black President, ending a violent era of apartheid politics.

"When Mandela got out of jail, he changed the image of South Africa," Doley said. "Not only did he change the image of South Africa, he changed the image of Africa."

Sunday's memorial service marks the first event during a week of remembrances in Lake Charles. Beginning on Monday and continuum through December 20, people can sign guest books at a number of locations around the city. Those books will then be mailed to the Mandela family.

