State Rep. Brett Geymann speaks out against Common Core

State Rep. Brett Geymann (District 35) made his case for removing the controversial common core curriculum from Louisiana schools.

Geymann joined Southwest Louisiana Republicans and was open about his thoughts on common core and says he is completely against it.

"I'm going to tell you before we start," said Geymann. "I hate it. I don't like it. I'm on the ledge and I think it needs to go."

He says focusing on parental involvement is where the curriculum should be heading.

"It's a very complicated issue and that's one of the things that's happening now," said Geymann. "It's showing up at home and people are just trying to figure out what's going on and they have a lot of questions."

Geymann says he thinks the standards are taking away local control in Louisiana schools and will ultimately lead to a national curriculum that he says will not suit the state of Louisiana.

"I think it's the wrong direction for the state and the country to be going," said Geymann. "I believe education should be local as possible. I think this leads to federal intrusion to our curriculum and into the decisions that are made for our schools and I really want to see us take that back and move education back as local as we can."

Geymann also believes Common Core is not state led and that legislature took on the standards without knowing the issues.

"It was never discussed among the regular folks," said Geymann.

Local commercial lender Karen Drewett attended the meeting to get informed and says others should as well.

"You've got Republicans and Democrats split about it so I think the more we learn, the better," said Drewett. "I intend to learn as much as I can to form a good opinion."

For Geymann, his goal before the new session is to ensure the people of Southwest Louisiana get informed and involved.

"Hopefully the people can get engaged and really find out what's going on and express their opinions to us so that we can make the right decision in Baton Rouge," said Geymann.

