Winners announced in local Gingerbread Contest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Winners announced in local Gingerbread House Contest

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

With Christmas closing in fast, the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the winners of its annual Gingerbread House Contest earlier this week.

A ceremony was held at noon on December 7 at the bureau's Welcome Center, located at 1205 N. Lakeshore Drive. The Maplewood Elementary Comet Chorus performed at the ceremony.

This year's entries included a Cajun library, a train, a drive-in restaurant, Christmas tree, Halloween town and the Cajun Night Before Christmas.

Winners are as follows:

First place in the Amateur Adult Division went to Melanie Pesson with the Calcasieu Parish Library.

Isle of Capri Casino Hotel won first place in the professional division.

In the Children's division, Logan Sensat took first place, Chancelyn Guidry placed second, and Kaden & Skylar Drain took third.

In the Pre-School and Kindergarten Division, Tina Harris' class from Kaufman Elementary took first place.

In the Elementary School Division, W T Henning 4-H Club took first place.

In the Middle School Division, Jamie Roberts' class from J.I. Watson took first place. Molo Middle Art & 4-H placed second, and Sarah Harmon's class from FK White and Vinton Middle Art Club tied for third place.

Taking home first place in the High School Division was the College St. T&I Culinary Class.

The Best of Show went to W T Henning Elementary 4-H Club. Their entry was The Cajun Night Before Christmas.

The winning gingerbread houses will remain on display at the bureau throughout the month of December. Winners of the "People's Choice Award" will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For more information, contact the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau at 337-436-9588 or visit www.visitlakecharles.org.

