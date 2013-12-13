Calcasieu libraries announce programs for December 15-21

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:
Various Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries have announced the following programs for December 15-21:
Programs for adults:
Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084
Let's Make Earrings: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 19. Adults will make earring with glass beads. Registration is required.
Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17.
Affordable Care Act – Navigator Support Session: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. The SWLA Area Health Education Center will provide a certified navigator to help attendees with the ACA enrollment process and to answer questions.
Let's Get Organized: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. Adults will create a way to organize magazines and mail. Registration is required.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)
Candy Cane Christmas: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19. Adults will use candy canes to build a special craft. Registration is required.
Free Notary Services: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19. Patrons can have documents notarized for free by a licensed Notary Republic. Participants must bring a photo ID.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Epps Book Discussion Group: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Adults will discuss a chosen book. Registration is required.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, December 16. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.
Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128
Book Folding for Christmas: 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Adults will turn old books into crafty Christmas tree creations. Registration is required.
Line Dancing for Adults: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Adults will learn various line dances.
Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107
Happy Holidays: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18. Adults will listen to a book talk, create holiday coasters, and watch a movie. Registration is required.
Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 16.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18.
Affordable Care Act – Navigator Support Session: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. The SWLA Area Health Education Center will provide a certified navigator to help attendees with the ACA enrollment process and to answer questions.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 20.
Programs for teenagers:
Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116
Cartooning for Teens: 4:30 p.m., Monday, December 16. David Doucet will instruct teens on improving their cartooning skills. Registration is required.
Tech Teens: 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Teens who love technology will meet to discuss upcoming trends. Registration is required.
Teen Advisory Board: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21. Teens will help to plan upcoming Teen library events. Registration is required.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Knitting Club: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Teen knitters are invited to learn something new.
Mini Christmas Trees and Jeweled Leaves: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Teens will make their own Christmas tree and jewel toned leaves. Registration is required.
Anime Club: 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 20. Teens will gain awareness and knowledge of Japanese animation, Manga, and the culture.
Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)
Popcorn and a Movie: 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Teens will watch a holiday favorite. Registration is required.
Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107
Snow Christmas: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Teens (grades 6-12) will listen to a book talk, create a snow globe, and watch a movie. Registration is required.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141
Movie Matinee: 3:00 p.m., Monday, December 16.
Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.
Programs for children:
Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.
Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116
Holiday Story Time with a Special Guest: 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16. Children will listen to holiday stories with Santa.
Johnette Downing: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.
Jr. iMakers (formerly SWAMP Readers): 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Children in grades 3-5 will create gadgets and crafts. Registration is required.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)
Deer Christmas: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk, make a reindeer craft, and watch a movie. Registration is required.
Gingerbread Christmas Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. Preschoolers will participate in a story time, make a gingerbread house and man, and watch a movie.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.
Christmas Story Time: 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. Families will enjoy Christmas stories and songs followed by a craft. Registration is required.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Christmas with the Kinders: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Brian and Terri Kinder will play holiday songs that will keep all ages entertained.
Christmas Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19.
Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)
Christmas with the Kinders: 4:00 p.m., Monday, December 16. Brian and Terri Kinder will play holiday songs that will keep all ages entertained.
Family Movie Friday: 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 20.
Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.
Johnette Downing: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.
Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104
Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.
Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128
Christmas Pajama Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Monday, December 16. All ages will enjoy holiday stories and a visit from old Saint Nick! Children are encouraged to dress in their pajamas and bring a pillow.
Johnette Downing: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18. Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.
Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107
Santa's Coming: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141
Family Story Time: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 15.
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16.
Johnette Downing: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17. Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.
Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113
Christmas with the Kinders: 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 16. Brian and Terri Kinder will play holiday songs that will keep all ages entertained.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 19.
For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services, visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.