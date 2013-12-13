Calcasieu libraries announce programs for December 15-21

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries have announced the following programs for December 15-21:

Programs for adults:



Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Let's Make Earrings: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 19. Adults will make earring with glass beads. Registration is required.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17.

Affordable Care Act – Navigator Support Session: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. The SWLA Area Health Education Center will provide a certified navigator to help attendees with the ACA enrollment process and to answer questions.

Let's Get Organized: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. Adults will create a way to organize magazines and mail. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Candy Cane Christmas: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19. Adults will use candy canes to build a special craft. Registration is required.

Free Notary Services: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19. Patrons can have documents notarized for free by a licensed Notary Republic. Participants must bring a photo ID.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Epps Book Discussion Group: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Adults will discuss a chosen book. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, December 16. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Book Folding for Christmas: 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Adults will turn old books into crafty Christmas tree creations. Registration is required.

Line Dancing for Adults: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Adults will learn various line dances.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Happy Holidays: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18. Adults will listen to a book talk, create holiday coasters, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 16.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18.

Affordable Care Act – Navigator Support Session: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. The SWLA Area Health Education Center will provide a certified navigator to help attendees with the ACA enrollment process and to answer questions.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 20.

Programs for teenagers:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Cartooning for Teens: 4:30 p.m., Monday, December 16. David Doucet will instruct teens on improving their cartooning skills. Registration is required.

Tech Teens: 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Teens who love technology will meet to discuss upcoming trends. Registration is required.

Teen Advisory Board: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21. Teens will help to plan upcoming Teen library events. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Knitting Club: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Teen knitters are invited to learn something new.

Mini Christmas Trees and Jeweled Leaves: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Teens will make their own Christmas tree and jewel toned leaves. Registration is required.

Anime Club: 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 20. Teens will gain awareness and knowledge of Japanese animation, Manga, and the culture.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Popcorn and a Movie: 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Teens will watch a holiday favorite. Registration is required.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Snow Christmas: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Teens (grades 6-12) will listen to a book talk, create a snow globe, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Movie Matinee: 3:00 p.m., Monday, December 16.

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

Programs for children:



Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Holiday Story Time with a Special Guest: 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16. Children will listen to holiday stories with Santa.

Johnette Downing: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.

Jr. iMakers (formerly SWAMP Readers): 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Children in grades 3-5 will create gadgets and crafts. Registration is required.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Deer Christmas: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk, make a reindeer craft, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Gingerbread Christmas Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. Preschoolers will participate in a story time, make a gingerbread house and man, and watch a movie.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.

Christmas Story Time: 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. Families will enjoy Christmas stories and songs followed by a craft. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Christmas with the Kinders: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17. Brian and Terri Kinder will play holiday songs that will keep all ages entertained.

Christmas Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Christmas with the Kinders: 4:00 p.m., Monday, December 16. Brian and Terri Kinder will play holiday songs that will keep all ages entertained.

Family Movie Friday: 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 20.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.

Johnette Downing: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 18. Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Christmas Pajama Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Monday, December 16. All ages will enjoy holiday stories and a visit from old Saint Nick! Children are encouraged to dress in their pajamas and bring a pillow.

Johnette Downing: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18. Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Santa's Coming: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Family Story Time: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 15.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16.

Johnette Downing: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17. Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Christmas with the Kinders: 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 16. Brian and Terri Kinder will play holiday songs that will keep all ages entertained.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 19.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services, visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.