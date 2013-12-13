Calcasieu libraries announce programs for December 15-21 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu libraries announce programs for December 15-21

(Source: MGN Online)

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries have announced the following programs for December 15-21:

 

Programs for adults:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Let's Make Earrings:  10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 19.  Adults will make earring with glass beads.  Registration is required.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17.

Affordable Care Act – Navigator Support Session:  2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17.  The SWLA Area Health Education Center will provide a certified navigator to help attendees with the ACA enrollment process and to answer questions.

Let's Get Organized:  2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18.  Adults will create a way to organize   magazines and mail.  Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Candy Cane Christmas:  10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19.  Adults will use candy canes to build a special craft.  Registration is required.

Free Notary Services:  11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19.  Patrons can have documents notarized for free by a licensed Notary Republic.  Participants must bring a photo ID.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Epps Book Discussion Group:  6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19. Adults will discuss a chosen book.  Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, December 16. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Book Folding for Christmas:  6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17.  Adults will turn old books into crafty Christmas tree creations.  Registration is required.

Line Dancing for Adults:  6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.  Adults will learn various line dances.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Happy Holidays:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.  Adults will listen to a book talk, create  holiday coasters, and watch a movie.  Registration is required.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Monday, December 16.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  9:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18.

Affordable Care Act – Navigator Support Session:  2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.  The SWLA Area Health Education Center will provide a certified navigator to help attendees with the ACA enrollment process and to answer questions.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  2:00 p.m., Friday, December 20.

 

Programs for teenagers:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Cartooning for Teens:  4:30 p.m., Monday, December 16.  David Doucet will instruct teens on improving their cartooning skills.  Registration is required.

Tech Teens:  4:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 17.  Teens who love technology will meet to discuss upcoming trends.  Registration is required.

Teen Advisory Board:  2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21.  Teens will help to plan upcoming Teen library events.  Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Knitting Club:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17.  Teen knitters are invited to learn something new.

Mini Christmas Trees and Jeweled Leaves:  4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.  Teens will make their own Christmas tree and jewel toned leaves.  Registration is required.

Anime Club:  4:00 p.m., Friday, December 20.  Teens will gain awareness and knowledge of Japanese animation, Manga, and the culture.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Popcorn and a Movie:  3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.  Teens will watch a holiday favorite.  Registration is required.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Snow Christmas:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17.   Teens (grades 6-12) will listen to a book talk, create a snow globe, and watch a movie.  Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Movie Matinee:  3:00 p.m., Monday, December 16.

Wii Wednesday:  3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18.  Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

 

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time:  10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Holiday Story Time with a Special Guest:  10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16.  Children will listen to holiday stories with Santa.

Johnette Downing:  6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 17.  Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.

Jr. iMakers (formerly SWAMP Readers):  4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.  Children in grades 3-5 will create gadgets and crafts.  Registration is required.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Deer Christmas:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17.  Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk, make a reindeer craft, and watch a movie.  Registration is required.

Gingerbread Christmas Story Time:  2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18.  Preschoolers will participate in a story time, make a gingerbread house and man, and watch a movie.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time:  10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.

Christmas Story Time:  5:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18.  Families will enjoy Christmas stories and songs followed by a craft.  Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Christmas with the Kinders:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17.  Brian and Terri Kinder will play holiday songs that will keep all ages entertained.

Christmas Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Christmas with the Kinders:  4:00 p.m., Monday, December 16.  Brian and Terri Kinder will play holiday songs that will keep all ages entertained.

Family Movie Friday:  4:00 p.m., Friday, December 20.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.

Johnette Downing:  3:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 18.   Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time:  1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Christmas Pajama Story Time:  6:30 p.m., Monday, December 16.  All ages will enjoy holiday stories and a visit from old Saint Nick! Children are encouraged to dress in their pajamas and bring a pillow.

Johnette Downing:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18.  Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Santa's Coming:  2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Family Story Time:  2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 15.

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16.

Johnette Downing:  10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17.  Award winning musician and author Johnette Downing will provide a fun-filled morning of music.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Christmas with the Kinders:  10:30 a.m., Monday, December 16.  Brian and Terri Kinder will play holiday songs that will keep all ages entertained.

Story Time:  10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 19.

 

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services, visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

