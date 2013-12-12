JFK Elementary receives bikes from Academy

What students thought was an ordinary day at school, turned to quite the surprise.

"I think it makes them feel good, it makes them feel good about Christmas, and it makes them feel special," said John F. Kennedy Principal, Dinah Robinson.

John F. Kennedy Elementary students walked into the cafeteria to find a line of pink and red bicycles.

The elementary received a grant from Academy Sports + Outdoors, which brought on the bike giveaway for students in 1st through 3rd grade.

The students were chosen by good behavior and good grades.

Representatives for Academy and parents attended the bike giveaway.

And parent Alicia Guillory sad it's a huge achievement that her son is receiving a bike.

"He is out of the school most the time for sickness and that's a really big accomplishment," said Guillory.

And for those who did not receive a bike, Robinson said no child will go home without a present.

"The kids they're working hard, doing a good job, and we just want to start their Christmas early," said Robinson.

