JDPSO arrests three on drug charges

Three people have been arrested following the discovery of a group of individuals with drugs during the serving of a warrant by Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.



David Cormier, 43, of Lacassine, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Cormier also told officers that he had been cooking methamphetamine at the residence on Tuesday.

Raymond Todd Pousson, 41, of Iowa, and Shannon Michelle Martinez, 31, of Lake Charles, were present at the residence. Deputies were given permission to search, and drugs were found on Pousson and Martinez.

Deputies also discovered methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the residence.

Cormier was charged with Possession of CDS 1, Possession of CDS II, and Possession of Drug paraphernalia.

Pousson was charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Martinez was charged with Possession of CDS IV and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All three suspects were transported and booked into the parish jail.

