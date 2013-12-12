McNeese's Dec. 31 home game against Dillard canceled due to NCAA restrictions

By McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette:

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese State's men's basketball game against Dillard on Dec. 31 has been canceled due to NCAA restrictions, the school announced on Wednesday.

NCAA Division I teams are allowed to play a maximum of four non-Division I teams in a season. McNeese had four penciled in on the schedule with Louisiana College, Dillard, Abilene Christian and Incarnate Word. ACU and UIW count as Southland Conference games even though they are also considered non-Division I contests.

McNeese played Stillman College in the NIT Season Tip-Off back on Nov. 19 in a game that wasn't expected when the Cowboys were added to the tournament last summer. The NIT did not release the pairings until mid-September, well after the Cowboys completed their schedule.

McNeese State submitted for a waiver to the NCAA to play the Dillard game but it was denied therefore forcing the Cowboys to cancel the contest. McNeese could face harse penalties by the NCAA if it decides to play the game.

The Cowboys' next home game will be the Southland Conference opener against Southeastern Louisiana on Jan. 2.