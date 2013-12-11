McNeese Women's Basketball Defeats UL-Monroe 78-63

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse:

LAKE CHARLES-- The McNeese women's basketball team was nearly perfect from the free throw line Wednesday night, making 28 of 30 attempts in its 78-63 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The win gives McNeese a 5-3 record while UL-Monroe fell to 3-4 on the year. The Cowgirls will be back in action next Tuesday when they will host Louisiana Tech.

"This game was a great measuring stick, knowing that they played a few teams in our conference. It's a game of match-ups and it's all about how you match up against different teams. This win certainly gives us some confidence," said head coach Brooks Donald Williams.

Sophomore Allison Baggett led the Cowgirls with a game high 22 points. Baggett was 9 of 18 from the field and perfect from the charity stripe, making all four attempts.

Senior Cecilia Okoye recorded her second double-double of the season by scoring 17 points and grabbing a game high 14 rebounds. Sophomore Jayln Johnson scored in double figures for the second straight game, also scoring 17 points.

"I thought Allison set the tone for us early. She had an attack attitude and she scored a lot in transition. It was a total team effort on the boards and "C" (Cecilia Okoye) did a great job. I thought we did a really good job of limiting them. UL-Monroe is a strong rebounding team. Jayln set the tone for the control of the team and we continued to attack when she was in the game."

Louisiana-Monroe had two players score in double figures with Ashleigh Simmons recording a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Shaw ended the game with 14 points.

After a tie two minutes into the game, a jumper by Baggett gave the Cowgirls the lead for good and one that they never gave up. McNeese held as much as a 14 point lead in the first half and led 39-31 at the half. UL-Monroe got as close as two points (7-5) with 15:48 left in the first half and four points early in the second half.

The Cowgirls held a double digit lead for most of the second half. UL-Monroe cut the lead to single digits with 4:21 left to play but a jumper by Baggett with 3:56 gave the Cowgirls back a double digit lead. McNeese led by as many as 15 points with 2:59 left to play.

"What a great win coming off of exams. It's been a long week and it was a challenge keeping them focused while going through exams."