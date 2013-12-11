McNeese Women's Basketball Defeats UL-Monroe 78-63

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse:
LAKE
CHARLES-- The McNeese women's basketball
team was nearly perfect from the free throw line Wednesday night, making 28 of
30 attempts in its 78-63 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The win gives McNeese a 5-3 record while
UL-Monroe fell to 3-4 on the year. The
Cowgirls will be back in action next Tuesday when they will host Louisiana Tech.
"This game was a great measuring stick,
knowing that they played a few teams in our conference. It's a game of match-ups and it's all about
how you match up against different teams.
This win certainly gives us some confidence," said head coach Brooks
Donald Williams.
Sophomore
Allison Baggett led the Cowgirls with a game high 22 points. Baggett was 9
of 18 from the field and perfect from the charity stripe, making all
four attempts.
Senior Cecilia Okoye recorded her second
double-double of the season by scoring 17 points and grabbing a game high 14
rebounds. Sophomore Jayln Johnson scored
in double figures for the second straight game, also scoring 17 points.
"I thought Allison set the tone for us
early. She had an attack attitude and
she scored a lot in transition. It was a
total team effort on the boards and "C" (Cecilia Okoye) did a great job. I thought we did a really good job of
limiting them. UL-Monroe is a strong
rebounding team. Jayln set the tone for
the control of the team and we continued to attack when she was in the game."
Louisiana-Monroe had two players score in
double figures with Ashleigh Simmons recording a double-double with 22 points
and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Shaw ended the
game with 14 points.
After a tie two minutes into the game, a
jumper by Baggett gave the Cowgirls the lead for good and one that they never
gave up. McNeese held as much as a 14
point lead in the first half and led 39-31 at the half. UL-Monroe got as close as two points (7-5)
with 15:48 left in the first half and four points early in the second half.
The Cowgirls held a double digit lead for
most of the second half. UL-Monroe cut the lead to single digits with 4:21 left
to play but a jumper by Baggett with 3:56 gave the Cowgirls back a double digit
lead. McNeese led by as many as 15
points with 2:59 left to play.
"What a great win coming off of
exams. It's been a long week and it was
a challenge keeping them focused while going through exams."