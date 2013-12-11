Local man charged with severe animal cruelty

A 20-year-old local man has been accused of stealing and then abusing a pit-bull puppy, city police said.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said Tyler Scott Sanders has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal theft.

"The arrest stems from an investigation that began when a puppy was stolen from a residence on Arkansas Street," Kraus said Wednesday in a news release. "On Nov. 21, the puppy was recovered by Animal Services after receiving an injured animal call from a concerned mail carrier."

Kraus said the puppy had severe life-threatening injuries including broken bones, a fractured skull and multiple pellet gun wounds.

"The puppy, now known as Halo, is on the road to recovery but still suffers from limited mobility and vision," Kraus said.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.