A liquor shot that can really make you go blind

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A man convicted on several counts of aggravated sex crimes in Lake Charles makes an appeal, but what does the court decide in the case of Deke Duraso? At the time of his conviction, the judge found his crimes so heinous, he doubled the sentence. Does that sentence stand? We'll update the case at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, a horrifying experience for a woman – glued to a toilet seat at a hardware store! It leaves questions about who would do such a thing, and did rescuers handle the situation properly.

Plus an uplifting story of good fortune and sharing after a Good Samaritan becomes an angel for several families when she pays their layaway balances in full.

In weather, Cedric says expect a mix of clouds and sun today with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday. We'll have another clear night with lows in the upper 20's to lower 30's. How will the rest of our work week look, and what about the weekend? Tune in at noon for Cedric's live, local forecast for the answers.

Thinking of being a little adventuresome with one particular drink? Think again if you're considering "vodka eyeballing." You always hear about things that could make you ‘go blind' - well, this thing really can. Read more about this disturbing trend HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.