CPSB's Resolution on Common Core adopted Tuesday

Last week, BESE backed Education Superintendent John White's plan to phase-in Common Core, but is that slow down enough to please local educators?

The Calcasieu Parish School Board met Tuesday and adopted its own two-page resolution.

Basically, it requests that the Common Core transition period does not negatively affect teachers and students.

At a November 12 Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting, Superintendent Wayne Savoy got board support to find a resolution on slowing down Common Core's implementation.

Savoy says his main concern is the gaps in curriculum.

"And I tried to allude that in the resolution that if we're starting standards then all of a sudden we jump from a transition year of the second grade to the fourth grade, then you have gaps in that curriculum as it relates to what teachers are trying to teach those children and also the foundation that's needed for those children to understand those concepts," said Savoy.

The two-page Resolution was adopted by the board on Tuesday.

Terry Holden of Louisiana Association of Educators supports it; however, he's concerned about language used by BESE.

"It says that they will still ‘provide grope data' to use as school districts wish. Now in this situation, your resolution pretty strongly says you want to see no harm come to teachers or students. We want to make sure that everybody understands that," said Holden.

Another testifier, Barry Boden of Calcasieu Parish Against Common Core, says it's not enough – that we need to opt out of what he calls a Common Core ‘Agenda'.

"Yes I said agenda, because that's exactly what it is. It's far, far more than just standards," said Boden.

Board member Bryan LaRocque agreed, asking others to remember our constitution, "and this is circumventing our constitution."

Savoy says the key player in this is the Louisiana Legislature.

"They, as was said at a forum last night, did not have an opportunity to vote on any of this," said Savoy.

Savoy also encouraged board members tonight to contact their state legislators to let them know the feedback they've received from the public regarding Common Core and the PARCC Assessment.

