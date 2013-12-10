Lake Arthur officer accused of rape, molestation

A Lake Arthur police officer has been charged with aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile, state police said.

Troop I spokesman Stephen Hammons said 37-year-old Damon Broussard, of Egan, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation.

"During the investigation, detectives found that Broussard engaged in sexual activity several years ago with a child who was under 15," Hammons said in a news release. "Detectives also discovered that Broussard engaged in sexual activity with a different child, who under 13."



Hammons said that there is no indication the alleged incidents occurred during Broussard's duties as an officer.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.