Authorities looking for three involved in Sulphur fight

Authorities looking for three involved in Sulphur fight

Jeffery L. Benoit and Kimberly Dawn Docet (Source: CPSO) Jeffery L. Benoit and Kimberly Dawn Docet (Source: CPSO)
Charles Allen Simon and Kimberly Rene Smith (Source: CPSO) Charles Allen Simon and Kimberly Rene Smith (Source: CPSO)

A Sulphur man is in custody, and three other Sulphur residents are wanted in connection with an incident on Aug. 30, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Jeffery L. Benoit, 50, was arrested Monday without incident. Authorities are still looking for Kimberly R. Smith, 32, Charles A. Simon, 38, and  Kimberly D. Doucet, 24.

Myers said deputies were dispatched to a mobile home on Patton Street in reference to a battery.

"A verbal altercation between the victim and Benoit, Smith, Simon and Doucet turned physical and the victim was struck, knocked unconscious and continuously beaten after falling to the ground," Myers said Tuesday in a news release. "When a family member of the victim attempted to help, he was also struck numerous times in the face, causing severe bruising and a facial bone fracture."

Benoit was charged with two counts of second-degree battery. Bond was set at $42,500. The other suspects are wanted on two counts of second-degree battery.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating Smith, Simon and Doucet.  If anyone knows of their whereabouts, call 337-491-3605.

"If anyone is harboring or assisting these fugitives in any way, they will be arrested and charged accordingly," Myers said.

