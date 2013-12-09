McNeese continues losing streak in playoff play

Saturday was the first time since 2009 McNeese made it to the playoffs. Being ranked 6th, this meant they got a 1st Round bye-week. However their hopes of changing the playoff losing streak was ended in a loss to Jacksonville State 31-10. McNeese has had trouble since 2003 in these first playoff games.

In 2009, Pokes lost to New Hampshire 49-13.

In 2007, they lost to Eastern Washington 22-15.

In 2006, Montana out-played McNeese 31-6

And, in 2003, Northern Arizona allowed McNeese only 1 field goal in a win of 35-3.

3 of those games were coach by Matt Viator.