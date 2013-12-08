Singer Susan Boyle diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome

LONDON (AP) - Singer Susan Boyle says she has been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism.

Boyle told reporters that she saw a specialist a year ago, and "it is a relief" to have the right label for her condition.

Boyle had learning difficulties as a child, which she was told were the result of brain damage from oxygen deprivation at birth.

In the interview published Sunday she said: "I have always known that I have had an unfair label put upon me."

The church volunteer from a small Scottish town became a global sensation when she sang "I Dreamed a Dream" on TV contest "Britain's Got Talent" in 2009.

She has since sold millions of records, and makes her big-screen debut in holiday movie "The Christmas Candle."