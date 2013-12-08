Winter weather hits several NFL games

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles personnel clear snow before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles personnel clear snow before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Fans are covered with snow during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, left, hands the ball off to running back Ray Rice as snow falls in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Baltimore.

By The Associated Press



The NFL often promotes football as a bad weather sport. It got its share early Sunday in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington and Pittsburgh.

Blowing snow made traction and visibility difficult for Lions at Eagles, Vikings at Redskins, Chiefs at Redskins, and Dolphins at Steelers. Detroit running back Reggie Bush injured himself on the slippery field at the Linc in warmups and was not playing.

The snow so obscured the yard markers it was nearly impossible for fans to tell exactly where the ball was at all four stadiums. Televising networks superimposed the yard lines and numbers for viewers at home.

Small tractors with plows, and workers with shovels tried to clear the snow in Baltimore, to no avail. Workers used handheld snow blowers in Philadelphia, with little effect.

Conditions were at their worst in Philly, where predictions had been for a bit of snow later in the day, not a full-scale squall.

Referee Ed Hochuli told the teams during the pregame coin toss he would improvise if the coin landed on an angle. There was no need for that.

But there was need to bundle up. Lions and Eagles both huddled around portable sideline heaters. Even the cheerleaders wore winter vests.

The Lions fumbled four times, losing one, in the first quarter alone. But after scoring in the second period, they went for a 2-point conversion - and made it - because trying a placement kick was too treacherous.

But Detroit called a timeout after going ahead 20-14 to attempt an extra point kick by David Akers, a former Eagles kicker. The Lions had been penalized 5 yards for a false start before trying a 2-point conversion, so opted for the kick. It was blocked.

The fans that stuck this one out appeared to be having fun - and no, they weren't throwing snowballs. But with temperatures in the 20s, there were some huge gaps in the second level and upper deck.

In Baltimore, Vikings kick-holder holder Jeff Locke wiped down the spot he planned to place the ball, clearing a path for kicker Blair Walsh on a field-goal try. The preparation paid off with a 39-yarder that got Minnesota within 7-3.

Swirling snow turned the field into a veritable ice rink. The players had difficulty running, passing and catching the football. The first play from scrimmage was a dropped pass by Jacoby Jones.

With fans covered with snow, the conditions seemed more appropriate for outdoors in Minnesota than Maryland. Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson, the 2012 NFL MVP, hurt his ankle on the slick turf in the second quarter.

A short drive away in the Washington suburb of Landover, the Redskins had a snow game for the first time since FedEx Field opened in 1997.

Players were slipping and sliding: Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers took a big-time slide trying to keep up when Pierre Garcon made a cut on a passing route. But Robert Griffin III missed making the throw.

When Kansas City had the ball deep in Redskins territory, Andy Reid asked for a measurement even though the Chiefs were a full yard short of a first down. Reid couldn't judge the distance because the yard lines weren't visible.

The Chiefs went for it anyway and converted.

Several Dolphins came out in shorts and T-shirts during individual warmups. but the team left the field early, with the Steelers staying on the field until the usual time to head back to the locker room.

For the coin flip in Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger was wearing gray sweatpants over his gold football pants.

Snow intensified after the opening kickoff, and during a stoppage in play due to an injury, a small army of workers came on the field with snow blowers to clear the hashmarks, every 5-yard stripe as well as the yardage numbers. But some of them got covered quickly as the snow picked up.

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.