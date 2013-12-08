Reeves woman dies in crash north of Moss Bluff on Hwy 171

Louisiana State Police Troop D worked a two vehicle crash on Highway 171 near North Perkins Ferry Road just north of Moss Bluff. The wreck happened around 10 PM right in front of the Gillis Food Mart.

Louisiana State Police say 76-year-old Georgia Rion of Reeves was pronounced dead at a local hospital due to injuries caused by impact into the driver's side of the vehicle she was driving.

Police say Rion was stopped at a stop sign on North Perkins Ferry Road. She then drove into the path of a Ford Mustang driven by 27-year-old Abram Hare of DeRidder. Rion was wearing a seatbelt but died at the hospital from her injuries. Everyone in the other vehicle were also wearing seatbelts.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from each of the drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.