Season Ends For Cowboys After 31-10 Loss to Jacksonville State in FCS Second Round

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese State's first trip to the
postseason in four years didn't turn out as planned as the No. 6 national seed
Cowboys dropped a 31-10 decision to Jacksonville State in Cowboy Stadium
Saturday night to end the Cowboys' season.
"First I want to congratulate Jacksonville State," said
head coach Matt Viator. "Their kids
played hard and they deserved to win the game.
I want to thank out seniors and the guys in the dressing room. There's not a dry eye in there. It's unfortunate that it ended that way but I
want to thank them."
McNeese (10-3) never got into any kind of offensive
rhythm on the night while quarterback Cody Stroud was sacked a total of 11
times, a single-game school record for JSU (11-3).
"It's hard to explain the game," said Viator. "I don't even know where to start. I thought we played hard but obviously didn't
execute like we've done all season. It
just didn't work our way."
Just like in 11 other games this season, the Cowboys fell
behind early when JSU scored on a 19-yard pass from Eli Jenkins to Josh Barge
one play after the Gamecocks intercepted a Stroud pass.
JSU got two more scores in the second quarter to take a
21-0 lead into the half.
The Cowboys only saw the JSU side of the field once in
the second quarter and was forced into two 3-and-out situations. McNeese had just five first downs in the
first half and just 75 yards. Southland
Conference rushing leader Marcus Wiltz had just 28 yards rushing in the half.
For the game, Wiltz finished with 26 yards on 10
carries. Kelvin Bennett led the team
with 70 yards on 10 carries. As a team
McNeese finished with 301 yards of offense while JSU put up 383.
Stroud completed 18 of 40 passes for 255 yards, a
touchdown and two interceptions. Diontae
Spencer and Ernest Celestie each caught seven passes.
JSU racked up 263 of its yards on the ground as DaMarcus
James had 127 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns.
After falling behind 24-0 with 3:22 to play in the third
quarter, McNeese got on the board for the first time after a 35-yard field goal
by Ryan Rome to make it 24-3 with 1:15 to play.
Later in the fourth quarter, Stroud found Celestie from
10 yards out to cut the gap to 24-10 but the Gamecocks responded with a 9-play,
74-yard drive that took 5:36 off the clock and ended with a 3-yard touchdown
run by James to make it 31-10.
The 2013 football season for McNeese State will go down
as one of the greatest offensive seasons in school history with more than 25
school or individual records broken. The
10 wins marks just the eighth time in school history a McNeese team won 10 or
more in the regular season.
"Moving forward, the positives on this year, we won 10
games," said Viator. "I read everybody's
predictions for the season. Raise your
hand if you had us at 10-2. These kids
did a great job. The kids worked really
hard."