Friends of Central School dedicate Joe Champeaux Plaza

A local architect is being remembered for his dedication to helping preserve history. A big group of close friends and family were on hand Saturday as "Friends of Central School" dedicated the Joseph "Joe" Champeaux II Plaza.

The late Joe Champeaux designed Historic Central School's outside Plaza. Organizers say he was a big part of the restoration and revitalization efforts at the school and add it's only fitting to dedicate it in his honor.

His wife Poddy said she and her family are very touched by the tribute.

"It's wonderful when you can see the community come out and pay a tribute to someone that you love so very much. Joe was very, very humble. And he's in heaven right now enjoying this moment because he was never one who did anything for the glory of it or prestige of it. Joe was very humble and everything he did was from his heart," said Poddy.

Poddy said Joe loved the Lake Charles community. According to Poddy Joe's Dad was in the Air Force and they moved around a lot when he was a kid.

"He always wanted to be a part of a community. He loved this community and always wanted to make a difference. That's why getting involved with the efforts at Central School were so important to him. The heritage of the building and know he was a part of keeping something alive was important to him," said Poddy.

Joe Champeaux passed away back in March at the age of 74.

