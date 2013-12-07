Locals participate in possible last PurpleStride Lake Area walk

It may have been a little chilly but that didn't stop locals from coming out to the PurpleStride Lake Area walk to show their support for pancreatic cancer before taking it on the road.

"It's been a long run," said organizer Kristi Remy. "This is our 10th year, it's also our final year. It's moving to New Orleans next year which is exciting."

Remy, who lost her husband to pancreatic cancer exactly 10 years ago, says funding for pancreatic cancer is at its lowest. She says moving the walk to bigger cities will help promote awareness as well as raise more funds on a larger scale.

"It's very disheartening to see the federal dollars not coming in for this disease," said Remy. "Lake Charles is a great community, we're a passionate community but we just don't have the volume and the metro that New Orleans can bring to this event."

That didn't stop Lake Area locals from showing their support. Hundreds of participants filled up Prien Lake Park showing off their purple pride. Some supporters who knew Remy's husband even wore personalized pins in his honor to show they will continue to support the fight.

Frances Charles, former babysitter for the Remy family, says she's participating not just for the cause but for the Remy family as well.

"He was just a wonderful man," said Charles. "I loved him so much and I'm walking in remembrance of him."

Despite the cold weather, it was time to bundle up, hit the boardwalk and make their way to the finish line. As Remy spoke before hundreds of Lake Area supporters for what may be their last PurpleStride walk, she says she won't stop in honor of her husband.

"He was 48 and lasted 4 months," said Remy. "That is not acceptable to me and nor should it be to anyone else. We need to raise our voices and say pancreatic cancer can not be a death sentence. Let's get a treatment, let's fight it and let's move forward."

Remy says although the walk will move to New Orleans next year, she still plans on hosting events in Lake Charles but on a smaller scale.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.