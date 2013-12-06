Kinder beats Winnfield 28-21, heads to 2A Championship

The Kinder Yellow Jackets are heading to the 2A State Finals With a 28-21 Victory Over Winnfield.

The game was a back and forth affair that took its final turn with 19 seconds left, with the Yellow Jackets down 21-20, KHS QB Austin Pickle connected with wide receiver Kade Andrews for the game winning score.

Kinder will face Many in the 2A Championship Game at 4:30 PM next Friday, December 13th.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All Rights Reserved.

