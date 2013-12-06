Golden Nugget Casino hosts topping out ceremony today

Another big milestone for the Lake area's next casino. Last month, the Golden Nugget officially took over the site next to L'auberge.

Today, a big moment in that casino's construction.

The Lake Charles Golden Nugget obtained the last gaming license issued by the state of Louisiana.

Today, reporters did a walk-through to get an update on their progress.

"Your backdrop to the front desk is you're going to be looking at this beautiful pool," as Tilman Fertitta, owner of Golden Nugget Casinos explained the various rooms-to-be, the excitement was evident.

"This is going to be the nicest of them all just because it's being built from the ground-up and we're totally able to make it look like what we want to make it look like. Where all the other ones have been redo's, this is just going to be unbelievable from day one," explained Fertitta.

Officials were on-site today for the topping-out ceremony.

"It's a blessing that you do when you pour the last floor of the building and it's to give it good luck for all these upcoming years," said Fertitta.

Yates Construction crew also celebrated the milestone by hoisting up a traditional spruce tree to the roof – 25 stories up – where they also installed an American flag.

The casino and hotel will also help bring jobs, specifically, "2,000 new jobs to the area," according to Fertitta.

Plus, Fertitta says the quality of the 18,000 sq. ft. ballroom and other meeting spaces may surprise people.

"We're in the conference business and different places around the country and it's going to have great conference space for people to have great business or social meetings," said Fertitta.

And coming in from the Biloxi Golden Nugget to run the Lake Charles location is Jim Hoskins, who says they'll begin the transition as soon as next month.

"But I'm going to be spending all my time here the next couple of years, we're really excited about it," said Hoskins.

Although construction on the new facility is not quite finished, officials say they're still on track to open late next year.

"Lake Charles is a great growing market right now, to be this close to Texas; we're just all excited about it," said Fertitta.

The Lake Charles Golden Nugget will contain around 750 luxury hotel rooms and suites, an 18-hole championship golf course, world-class spa, restaurants and much more.

For more information on the Lake Charles Golden Nugget: http://www.goldennuggetlc.com/about-goldennugget.asp

