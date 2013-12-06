Natchitoches mural breaks world record

After six months of hard work by artist Stephan Wanger and a host of volunteers, a bead mural in Natchitoches, La. has broken a world record.

The mural, which commemorates the tri-centennial of the city, was unveiled Wednesday at Northwestern State University.

Over 2 million beads make up the 384 square foot mosaic, which depicts local landmarks. The mural is more than twice the size of the previous record holder.

